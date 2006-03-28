Granada Creates Digital Division

Granada America, the U.S. arm of British producer ITV, has created Granada America Digital Media.

The company is looking to wade deeper into the digital stream, where content is increasingly being repurposed and ancillary profits made.

The division will be headed by Katrina Moran as executive VP, who has been monetizing new media platforms for mothership ITV for the past six years, including for I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here,Dancing on Ice, and Gameshow Marathon, the last which is getting a U.S. remake on CBS.

Moran will be looking to lineup up deals with nets, wireless companies and online distributors like Google, Yahoo and MSN.