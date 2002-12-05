Granada brings My Brother Dale to Fox

Granada Entertainment USA and writers Bernard Rose, Matthew Jacobs and Lisa

Enos are developing for Fox Broadcasting a one-hour script titled My Brother

Dale, GEUSA president Anthony Root said Thursday.

The show, a blend of drama and comedy, would be the first original series

from GEUSA.

My Brother Dale will follow the journeys of a traveling salesman in the

Midwest and the troubles he has balancing his personal life with his

professional life.

Rose's writing credits include Candyman, Immortal Beloved and

Anna Karenina, while Jacobs' include The Emperor's New Groove and

Young Indiana Jones.

The two have collaborated previously on the feature Paperhouse.

Enos is a documentary producer who worked with Rose on digital feature

Ivansxtc.