Granada brings My Brother Dale to Fox
Granada Entertainment USA and writers Bernard Rose, Matthew Jacobs and Lisa
Enos are developing for Fox Broadcasting a one-hour script titled My Brother
Dale, GEUSA president Anthony Root said Thursday.
The show, a blend of drama and comedy, would be the first original series
from GEUSA.
My Brother Dale will follow the journeys of a traveling salesman in the
Midwest and the troubles he has balancing his personal life with his
professional life.
Rose's writing credits include Candyman, Immortal Beloved and
Anna Karenina, while Jacobs' include The Emperor's New Groove and
Young Indiana Jones.
The two have collaborated previously on the feature Paperhouse.
Enos is a documentary producer who worked with Rose on digital feature
Ivansxtc.
