Granada America Names Executives

Granada, a major reality-show producer looking to bulk up in that and other areas, has named the executives of its new combined U.S. production unit, Granada America. The unit comprises the former Granada Entertainment USA, Granada USA New York and Carlton America.

Paul Jackson, director of international production for Granada, will be CEO, and Steven Davis, president and CEO of Carlton America, will be president.

Jackson has been with the company since 2001, when he left his post as controller of BBC Entertainment to head up Granada Productions in Australia. In 2003, he was named director of international formats for Granada.

Davis joined Carlton in 1999 when the company bought Hamdon Entertainment, where Davis had been president and CEO.

Among Granada America’s production credits are ABC’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, NBC’s upcoming American Princess, A&E’s Airline and House of Dreams and MTV’s Room Raiders.