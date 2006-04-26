Granada Adds Latin America Exec
Granada International is expanding in the Latin American market and has tapped Flavio Medeiros for the newly created post of senior sales executive, Latin America.
Medeiros, who is a veteran of Walt Disney Latin America, comes most recently from Jetix Programming and Acquisitions.
Medeiros will be based in Rio de Janeiro.
