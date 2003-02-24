Grammys propel CBS win

The Grammy Awards hit No. 1 with a bullet Sunday night, sweeping the night

and hammering just about everything.

The CBS telecast scored a 14.7 rating/23 share in households, according to

Nielsen Media Research's fast national index.

That's a 24 percent improvement on ratings for last year's Grammycast (and a

69 percent improvement over CBS' slate one week earlier).

The Grammys were up 31 percent in viewers (24.9 million) from last year, 9

percent in adults 18 through 34, 26 percent in adults 18 through 49 and 34 percent in adults 25 through 54.

NBC did fairly well with a made-for movie, First to Die, scoring a

10.1/15, a 44 percent jump from the series lineup one week earlier.

Fox slumped badly, with theatrical X-Men logging a mere 5.4/8, off 49

percent from the previous week's lineup.

But Fox still beat ABC, which was hurt by reality snoozer I'm a

Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! scoring a mere 4.5/7 at 7 p.m. EST, off 40

percent from the previous week's disappointing movie, Music Man.

Alias and Dragnet didn't fare much better, with the latter

dropping 25 percent from the previous week to a 5.6/9.

CBS topped the night in viewers, averaging 23.5 million. Following were NBC

(13.9 million), Fox (9.7 million) and ABC (7.9 million).

CBS, of course, also nailed the demos for the night, posting a 9.5 in 18

through 49, almost triple the scores of CBS and ABC.

On Saturday, CBS was No. 1 in viewers and households and just missed in

adults 18 through 49.

Its 6.6/12 for the night nearly doubled NBC's score.

Fox was a close second with a 5.7/10. In the 18-through-49 demo, ABC topped

the evening with a 2.3, while NBC and CBS tied with a 2.2. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST,

though, Fox handily beat the other three networks in the demo with a 3.5.

On Friday, it was NBC winning the night, with Mr. Sterling

building dramatically on the previous week's performance with a 6.6/12, up 47

percent.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit topped the night with a 10.3/18. On CBS, Star

Search, scored a 6.6/11, up 35 percent from an Entertainment Tonight-based

special the prior week.

The network's big lift came from a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation rerun, scoring an 8.1/14 and

beating the previous week's Without a Trace by 72 percent.

Fox scored a 4.3/7 with theatrical Nutty Professor 2, up 39 percent

from the previous week's Fastlane and John Doe.

ABC was middling with two runs of America's Funniest Home Videos,

though it beat everyone in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

But reality show Celebs lagged badly in that demo and total viewers.

So NBC squeaked out a win in 18-through-49s with a 3.5 for the night, while ABC and CBS

tied at 3.4.