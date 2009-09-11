Grammys Producer Pierre Cossette Dies

Pierre Cossette, the longtime producer of the Grammy Awards, died Friday of congestive heart failure near his home in St. Anicet, Quebec, Canada. He was 85.

Cossette helmed the Grammy Awards from 1971, when he secured the air rights to the show from the Recording Academy and produced the first televised Grammys show for ABC at the Hollywood Palladium, until 2005, when his son John took the reins.

