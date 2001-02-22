Grammys make CBS ratings sing

On an ultra-competitive February sweep Wednesday night, CBS's coverage of the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards still managed to post strong ratings.

The Grammy Awards (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 26.7 million viewers, a 16.9 rating/26 share in households and a 12.6/30 in adults 18-49-all bests for the night, according to Nielsen national numbers. CBS scored the best adults 18-34 (13.5/34) and teen (13.5/41) numbers for the Grammy Awards since 1993. The telecast was down slightly from last year's national figures in both households (17.3 rating in 2000) and in total viewers (27.8 million vs. 26.8).

Fox's controversial reality series Temptation Island still managed to attract nearly 13 million viewers and NBC's combo of The West Wing (16.4 million viewers) and Law & Order (18.2 million viewers) held their own against The Grammy Awards as well.

- Joe Schlosser