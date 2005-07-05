Grammy Vet Gets Emmy Gig

After last season’s Emmy telecast on ABC produced the event’s lowest television ratings in 14 years, CBS and the Television Academy are looking to a Grammy veteran to reinvigorate the show.

The network Tuesday named Ken Ehrlich, who has produced 25 Grammy Award telecasts, producer of the 2005 Emmy Awards.

Ehrlich brings a music-heavy production background, with credits also ranging from the "VH1 Honors" and Latin Grammys to several network musical specials featuring artists such as Celine Dion, Elton John, and Shania Twain.

This actually will be the second Emmy call for Ehrlich, who first produced the show 25 years ago in 1980.

This year’s annual show is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.