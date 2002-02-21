Grammy telecast extended

CBS is expanding next week's broadcast of The 44th Annual Grammy Awards an extra half-hour to accommodate added performances.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Tony Bennett and Billy Joel will sing a duet and Don Henley and Trisha Yearwood will each perform individually.

They join previously announced performers Bob Dylan, Dave Matthews Band, Alicia Keys and a handful of others.

The Grammys will air next Wednesday (Feb. 27) from Los Angeles' Staples Center.