Grammy telecast extended
CBS is expanding next week's broadcast of The 44th Annual Grammy Awards an extra half-hour to accommodate added performances.
The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Tony Bennett and Billy Joel will sing a duet and Don Henley and Trisha Yearwood will each perform individually.
They join previously announced performers Bob Dylan, Dave Matthews Band, Alicia Keys and a handful of others.
The Grammys will air next Wednesday (Feb. 27) from Los Angeles' Staples Center.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.