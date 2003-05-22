Gralnick joins CNBC

Veteran news producer Jeff Gralnick is returning to NBC News to oversee

The News with Brian Williams on CNBC.

Gralnick most recently headed E-splosion Consulting, a consulting firm for

broadcast and Internet companies.

He previously was executive vice president of CNNfn from 1999 through 2001, and he has

been executive VP for ABC News and executive-produced The Nightly News with Tom Brokaw

for NBC.

Gralnick, who first started in broadcast news with CBS in 1959, spent 22

years with ABC News in various positions.

Flanking Gralnick on The News will be Patrick Burkey, the newscast's

senior broadcast producer.

Burkey, who has worked on Williams' show for three years, will oversee daily

responsibility for the newscast.

The show's former executive VP, Bret Marcus, will remain with NBC News to work on

special projects.