Graham, Wasserman to be honored

Katharine Graham, of the Washington Post Co. and the Post-Newsweek Stations Group, and Lew Wasserman, of MCA and Universal Studios, will be inducted posthumously into the B ROADCASTING & C ABLE magazine's Hall of Fame.

Graham, who died July 17, 2001, at 84, became chief executive of The Washington Post

in 1946 and built it into a diversified media corporation with newspaper, magazine, television, cable and educational-services businesses. She was regarded as one of the most powerful women in broadcasting. Under her command, the Post-Newsweek station group achieved a reputation as among the industry's finest.

Wasserman—regarded, along with MCA founder Jules Stein, as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood—joined what was then the Music Corporation of America as an agent in 1936 and, within 10 years, was named president. He built it into an entertainment powerhouse with a film studio, a TV studio and record label, as well as theaters and amusement parks. He died June 3 at 89.

Previously announced as 2002 honorees are Peter Barton, of Liberty Media; Carole Black, Lifetime Communications; Kelsey Grammer, NBC's Frasier; Eddy Hartenstein, DirecTV; Don Imus, Imus in the Morning; Robert Miron, Advance/Newhouse; Lowell (Bud) Paxson, Paxson Communications; Bob Schieffer, CBS's Face the Nation; and Oprah Winfrey, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The class of 2002 brings to 224 the number of honorees in the Hall of Fame, now in its 12th year. The induction will be Nov. 11 at New York's Marriott Marquis.