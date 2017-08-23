Graham Stations Take on Opioid Crisis

Graham Media is launching a multi-faceted group-wide effort aimed at addressing the opioid crisis afflicting communities across the country.



The initiative, “Opioid Nation: An American Epidemic,” will feature news reports, primetime specials, digital resources, community outreach and public service for an indefinite time, Graham said.



Efforts are tailored for Graham’s markets, including localized hour-long specials airing Sept. 6.



In Detroit, NBC affiliate WDIV airing the special will be part of a day-long event including phone banks, investigative news reports, digital content and a locally produced hour-long program, the station said.



In Jacksonville, Fla., independent WJXT will have a phone bank with addiction specialists Aug. 31.



“Our reporters have been covering the opioid epidemic in earnest for the last few years,” said Marla Drutz, WDIV’s VP and general manager.



“Our newly concentrated initiative…is a way for us to take our dedication to reporting the hard truths about addiction to the next level, and work with community partners to combat addiction,” she said.