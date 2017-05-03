Graham Media Q1 Revenue Dips Slightly to $91.5M

Hit with higher NBC affiliation fees and less political money, Graham Media’s revenue during the first quarter of 2017 dipped 1% to $91.5 million from the previous year, the company reported Wednesday.

That figure includes revenue from two stations Graham acquired for $60 million from Nexstar in January—the CW affiliate WCWJ in Jacksonville, Fla., and WSLS, the NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Va. Without that money, the TV group’s 1Q revenue was down 6%, Graham said.

Graham said the decline was due to a $4.2 million decrease in political advertising and network revenue, offset by a $2.9 million increase in retransmission money. The figure also is impacted by Graham’s Houston (KPRC) and Detroit (WDIV) stations' new affiliate contract with NBC, which took effect Jan. 1 “and resulted in a significant increase in network fees.”

Operating income for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 37% to $26.0 million, from $41.2 million in the same period of 2016, also due to the significantly higher network fees and lower revenues.



