Graham Holdings Reports 7% Decrease in TV Broadcasting Q4 Revenue
Graham Holdings Company reported a 7% drop in revenue from its television broadcasting division Thursday, collecting $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 versus $102.4 million in Q4 2014.
Retransmission revenue rose $4.7 million year over year, but that could not negate the $14.6 million loss in political ad revenue from Q4 2014, an election year.
For the full year 2015, TV broadcasting division revenue fell 1% to $359.2 million.
