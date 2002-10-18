Graff to lobby for Lifetime

Toby Graff, director of corporate communications for Lifetime Television, has been named vice president, public affairs.

Graff will expand the cable network's efforts on-air, online and in the

trenches to lobby for women's issues in Washington, D.C., including promoting

"critical legislation and shaping progressive public policies important to

women." Those issues include unnecessary mastectomies and working to clear up

the backlog of DNA rape evidence.

Before joining Lifetime in 2000, Graff was deputy press secretary to first

lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.