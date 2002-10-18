Graff to lobby for Lifetime
Toby Graff, director of corporate communications for Lifetime Television, has been named vice president, public affairs.
Graff will expand the cable network's efforts on-air, online and in the
trenches to lobby for women's issues in Washington, D.C., including promoting
"critical legislation and shaping progressive public policies important to
women." Those issues include unnecessary mastectomies and working to clear up
the backlog of DNA rape evidence.
Before joining Lifetime in 2000, Graff was deputy press secretary to first
lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.
