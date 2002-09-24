Gov't officials uncomfortable with CNN report

A Cable News Network report on a congressional committee preparing to reveal some of the

clues to Sept. 11 that may have been available to the intelligence community prior

to the attacks may have made government officials uncomfortable, national

security correspondent David Ensor told a roomful of journalists, lawyers and

government officials Monday, but it was no affront to national security.

Ensor, attending a Media Institute panel on unauthorized disclosure of

intelligence information, said the information had been run by the appropriate

members of the executive branch, who told the reporters they had no serious

problems with it. Many, he said, expected the information to leak. "We didn't put

that story out without calling a lot of people," Ensor said, "and they weren't

all in Congress."

Among the disclosures expected when the joint House-Senate Intelligence

Committee holds hearings is that U.S. agencies knew before Sept. 11 that

al Qaeda had previously considered using aircraft as weapons. The story was

cited by the panel's moderator, George Mason University professor and former CNN

Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno, who asked: "Shouldn't the public know

that?"

John Bellinger III, an attorney with the National Security Council,

acknowledged some officials' discomfort with the disclosures, but also

acknowledged cases in which information is vital for the public. Among his chief

concerns: Often, the disclosure of information also discloses the intelligence

community's means of acquiring it.

Members of the panel, including veteran journalists and Radio-Television News

Directors Association president Barbara Cochran, cited numerous instances in

which the media cooperated with the government in the interests of national

security and cautioned against overzealous secrecy.