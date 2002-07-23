Gov't makes way for wireless Internet

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday concluded after nearly two

years of study that some spectrum used by broadcasters for educational services

will be cleared and used to provide advanced wireless services.

The Commerce Department has been looking at two blocks of spectrum on which to locate so-called third-generation, or "3G,"

wireless services: 1.71 gigahertz to 1.755 GHz, which is

used by federal agencies, and 2.11 GHz to 2.17 GHz, which is

used by nongovernment agencies, including instructional fixed television

services.

The report, issued by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, found that

instructional TV services at 2.5 GHz to 2.69 GHz

could be moved to other parts of the band.

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell

praised the effort, saying: "Throughout the past year, an interagency working

group with staff from the FCC, NTIA, DOD [Department of Defense] and other

executive branch agencies has been working diligently to identify spectrum for

advanced wireless services. The interagency working group developed a creative

plan for relocating these operations to other bands and, thus, clearing the band

for commercial use."