Governors support EchoStar-DirecTV merger
Governors of seven states have asked the Federal Communications Commission
and the Department of Justice to favorably review EchoStar Communications
Corp.'s proposed merger with Hughes Electronics Corp. and its subsidiary,
DirecTV Inc.
The governors of Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode
Island and South Dakota have all weighed in with both agencies over the past two
months, some more forcefully than others.
While Bill Owens of Colorado, EchoStar's home state, is an enthusiastic
endorser, South Dakota's William Janklow is supportive but insistent that a
national pricing scheme be implemented.
