Governors support EchoStar-DirecTV merger

Governors of seven states have asked the Federal Communications Commission

and the Department of Justice to favorably review EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s proposed merger with Hughes Electronics Corp. and its subsidiary,

DirecTV Inc.

The governors of Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode

Island and South Dakota have all weighed in with both agencies over the past two

months, some more forcefully than others.

While Bill Owens of Colorado, EchoStar's home state, is an enthusiastic

endorser, South Dakota's William Janklow is supportive but insistent that a

national pricing scheme be implemented.