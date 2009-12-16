Government Working Group Recommends Nutritional Marketing Standards
According to new proposed government guidelines, cereals
with more than 13 grams of added sugar could not be marketed to kids and food
that could be marketed to children would have to contain at least 50% of one or
more of the following: fruit, vegetable, whole grain, fat-free or low-fat milk
or yogurt, fish, extra lean meat or poultry, eggs, nuts and seeds, or beans
As expected, an interagency group comprising representatives
of the FTC, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, submitted recommendations
on new nutrition guidelines for marketing food to kids.
That announcement came late Tuesday following an FTC hearing
on food marketing to kids.
Exempt from any restrictions on marketing would be fruits,
vegetables, juices, non-or low-fat milk, yogurt, whole grains and water.
The working group still has to decide what media the
guidelines should apply to and must give the public an opportunity to
comment. The group must produce a final
report for Congress by July 15, 2010.
