Government Working Group Recommends Nutritional Marketing Standards

According to new proposed government guidelines, cereals

with more than 13 grams of added sugar could not be marketed to kids and food

that could be marketed to children would have to contain at least 50% of one or

more of the following: fruit, vegetable, whole grain, fat-free or low-fat milk

or yogurt, fish, extra lean meat or poultry, eggs, nuts and seeds, or beans

As expected, an interagency group comprising representatives

of the FTC, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, submitted recommendations

on new nutrition guidelines for marketing food to kids.

That announcement came late Tuesday following an FTC hearing

on food marketing to kids.

Exempt from any restrictions on marketing would be fruits,

vegetables, juices, non-or low-fat milk, yogurt, whole grains and water.

The working group still has to decide what media the

guidelines should apply to and must give the public an opportunity to

comment. The group must produce a final

report for Congress by July 15, 2010.