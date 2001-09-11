Government, business shut down in disaster's wake

Government and industry ground to a halt on Tuesday, after commercial jets flew into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, killing untold numbers of people and eventually causing both New York buildings to collapse.

All federal buildings in Washington and all of lower Manhattan was evacuated, although the process was anything but orderly. Subway and railway trains in and out of Manhattan were not running, and Mayor Rudolph Giuliani advised fleeing New Yorkers that walking was the safest way out of lower Manhattan.

Outbound traffic in Washington was gridlocked all morning, while nearly all downtown workers went home. Capitol Hill, the FCC, the White House, the State Department and all other federal buildings, as well as NAB, NCTA, MPAA and most other businesses went home.

The cable industry cancelled it's week-long slate of activities scheduled to take place in New York, including its annual Kaitz dinner, a black-tie fund-raising gala.

Activities in Washington, and in particular a hearing on digital television scheduled for Wednesday, remained questionable for the rest of the week.

- Paige Albiniak