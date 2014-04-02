Gould Named New Head Of Research at MTV

MTV has named Nickelodeon veteran Jane Gould as senior VP of consumer insights and research.

Gould’s responsibilities will include overseeing all consumer studies for MTV, MTV2, mtvU and MTV.com; providing analysis to position MTV with its audience and clients; and forecasting trends that will impact MTV programming and marketing on all screens. She succeeds Nick Shore, who left the company last year.

MTV and Nickelodeon are both owned by Viacom, which cites research as an important factor in keeping its networks in tune with younger viewers.

“At MTV, we’re always taking a look at culture and identifying the emerging trends that can help us uncover new insights about our audience,” Stephen Friedman, president of MTV, said in a statement. “With Jane’s extensive experience and her ability to tease out the elements that could truly explode in culture, she’s the perfect person to join MTV as the brand continues its course of constant evolution.”

Gould will report to Friedman.

Gould spent 12 years at Nick, most recently as senior VP of consumer insights. She originally worked at Nickelodeon Australia. Before joining Nick, she was founder of her own market research company, Looking Glass Insights in Australia.