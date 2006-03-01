Gotuit Staffs Up

Video on Demand Company Gotuit has named two new executives as it expands its video-seeking service.

Dan O'Connor, senior VP at Gemstar's TV Guide On Screen, has joined the company as VP or engineering.

Patrick Donovan, from Motorola's Whole-Home Media Solution division, has joined Gotuit as VP or product management.

As its name advertises, Gotuit indexes video programming, allowing video surfers to navigate shows to find the parts they are particularly interested in.