Gottlieb Named New WGA VP

Carl Gottlieb is the new vice president of the Writers Guild of America West after his predecssor, Daniel Petrie Jr., took over as the guild's third president in two months.

"In recent months, becoming vice president of the Writers Guild has been like being lowered down the barrel of a circus cannon, where you sit until events blast you out into the arena," Gottlieb said. "I'm happy to be here at a time when we've achieved a level of strength and security that provides stability to the office."

Gottlieb takes over an executive position just as WGAW prepares to begin negotiating a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Gottlieb is no stranger to an executive position at the Writers Guild. He has been on the board of directors since 1983, and was vice president from 1991-95.

Gottlieb has a long resume, which includes co-writing Jaws, Jaws 2, and The Jerk. Gottlieb also has worked as executive producer, director and showrunner on several Universal-based TV shows and taught courses on film and TV.