Gotti Good to Go

A&E Network’s new reality show, Growing Up Gotti, slowed in its second week but is still producing stronger-than-usual ratings for the channel.

The show, featuring mobster John Gotti’s daughter Victoria and her three teenage sons, attracted 2.6 million viewers Monday night, down from the Aug. 2 premiere’s 3.5 million viewers. Still, A&E says Growing Up Gotti is the network’s most-watched original series in its 20-year history.