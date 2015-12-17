Got Your 6 Names Bill Rausch Executive Director

Bill Rausch has been tapped as the executive director of Got Your 6.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rausch will lead the organization’s efforts to increase positive and accurate portrayals of veterans in popular culture, which include the 6 Certified and Got Your 6 Storytellers initiatives.

Rausch most recently served as political director for Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America.

“It’s an honor to join the Got Your 6 team, as the work of our organization and coalition is needed now more than ever,” he said in a statement.

The news comes nearly a month after Got Your 6 announced its second round of “6 Certified” programs, a designation given to television series and movies that promote positive portrayals of veterans. Recipients include Fox’s Gotham, Netflix’s Bojack Horseman and CBS’ Madam Secretary.