'Gotham,' 'BoJack Horseman,' 'Madam Secretary' Receive ‘6 Certified’ Status

Fox’s Gotham, Netflix’s Bojack Horseman and CBS’ Madam Secretary were honored with “6 Certified” status Tuesday from the Got Your 6 organization.

The trio, along with American Heroes Channel’s Lone Target, PBS’ This Old House and CBS Sports' Triumph Games, were recognized for their positive portrayals of veterans.

“Our veterans, and their families, are civic assets for the nation. This latest group of ‘6 Certified’ projects is helping to advance a more reality-based and asset-focused narrative,” said Rob Gordon, president of Be the Change, the parent organization of Got Your 6.

The designees, which also included film Jurassic World, were announced during Got Your 6 Storytellers West.