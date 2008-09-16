Gossip Girl Pops, But CBS, Fox Stay on Top

The CW’s Gossip Girl delivered the highest ratings in its history across all of the demos Monday, but Prison Break and sitcom reruns helped to propel CBS and Fox to the overall ratings win.

Gossip Girl delivered 3.7 million total viewers, including a 2 rating/6 share in the persons 18-49 demo. Overall, The CW averaged a 1.8 rating/5 share in persons 18-49 for the evening.

That bested NBC, which, despite having new episodes of Deal or No Deal and America’s Toughest Jobs, averaged just a 1.7 rating/ 4 share for the night.

Fox, propelled by new episodes of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Prison Break, averaged a 2.2 rating/ 6 share.

Also averaging a 2.2/6 was CBS, which had a lineup of comedy reruns and CSI: Miami. Two and a Half Men was the highest-rated show of the night, averaging a 3 rating/7 share in the persons 18-49 demo.