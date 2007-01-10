Goss Appointed EVP at Turner Broadcasting
Turner Broadcasting Names Beth Goss Executive VP of Cartoon Network's Ad Sales, Marketing and Enterprises.
She will report to David Levy, president of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales and Marketing and president of Turner Sports , and the postion in based in New York City.
Previously, Goss served as executive VP of Universal's Brand Group.
