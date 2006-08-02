Gospel Takes to the Heavens
The Gospel Music Channel has signed a distribution deal with DirecTV, the first satellite deal for the year-and-a-half-old channel.
Gospel will be added to DirecTV's program lineup in 10 key markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Orlando, Fla., and Denver.
And even more important for the network, it will be included in the local broadcast TV station package that is essentially analogous to a basic cable package.
The network projects to be in 10 million homes by the end of the year. Most recently--before the DirecTV pickup--it added a Comcast carriage deal, and is also carried on systems owned by Cox and Charter, as well as on Verizon's FiOS TV service.
