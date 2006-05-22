Gospel Promotes Its Own Would-Be Idol

The Gospel Music Channel is looking for a little cross-promotion help from American Idol to promote its own almost-Idol.

The cable channel will debut a music video from former Idol finalist George Huff at 9:01 May 23 (he made it into the top five of season 3, won by Fantasia Barrino). Why a minute after nine? That will make it immediately after the end of the final Idol performance show on Fox.

The video will even feature Ford product placement throughout, making viewers feel even more at home. Historically, when Idols weren't swigging cokes, they were packed into Fords.