Gospel Net Sings in Spanish

The Gospel Music Channel is spicing up its lineup with some Spanish-language music offerings.

Gospel will add the programming targeted to the growing Hispanic market across a variety of platforms.

In addition to adding a weekly music video series, Espirito Latino, airing twice--on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 6--the programming net will ad Spanish-language vide-on-demand and broadband content.

Espirito Latino launches April 8 on the channel, which is primarily a digital network available in 75 markets, including in half of Charter's digital universe.

After only a year, the independent channel has gained carriage on Cox, Verizon, and Knology systems, as well as on Charter and 25 independent systems.