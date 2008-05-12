Gospel Music Channel Boards Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International cruise lines is looking to be the Coca-Cola of Gospel Music Channel's American Idol-like music contest, Gospel Dream 2008, meaning a brand that is joined at the hip to the program.

The series tracks Gospel/Christian music hopefuls as they vie for a shot at the big time.

Look for Royal Caribbean to be in lots of those shots.

Its "multilayered" brand-integration deal includes the following: Each of the five episodes will include a mention, complete with logo, that the winner receives a cruise, as well as a recording contract; when the winner of the Miami audition is announced, which is the cruise line’s home port, port video will be inserted into the show; and, of course, the winner will be presented with the cruise prize on the final, with more video of a ship.