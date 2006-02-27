Gospel Gets Charter Members

The Gospel Music Channel has apparently put its hunting license from Charter Communications to good use.

The 24-hour ad-supported channel reportedly got the go-ahead last fall to seek individual deals with Charter systems (the so-called "hunting license").

According to one source with knowledge of the deals, the channel, now in 75 markets, has already gained carriage in half of Charter's digital universe and three of four Charter regions.

After only a year, the independent channel has gained carriage on Cox, Verizon, and Knology systems, as well as on Charter and 25 independent systems.