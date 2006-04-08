Gospel Doubles Original Programming

Gospel Music Channel says it will double the amount of its originally produced programming in the next year, adding more than 100 hours of concerts, series, specials and videos. The channel, launched in April 2004, currently has about 100 hours of gospel/Christian music fare.

The network also formed a new Digital Content Group to be headed by former Cartoon Network business development executive Justin Williams. As senior director for Internet and New Media, Williams will spearhead the 24-hour network’s reach into Web, mobile, broadband and video-on-demand offerings. One of the group’s first projects is a new Web site, set to premiere in April, with increased personalization, an interactive viewing schedule and video clips.

Gospel doesn’t give subscription counts, but it is available in 77 markets through agreements with Comcast, Charter, Cox and 25 independent operators.