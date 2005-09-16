The Gospel According To Cable

Major cable MSOs Comcast, Time Warner, Cox and Charter have joined XM Satellite and i (formerly Pax) in agreeing to carry the Gospel Music Channel's Katrina relief effort, Gospel Angels: A Concert to Restore Hope.

The Sept. 22 concert, 9 p.m.at Atlanta's Centennial Park, will be hosted by CeCe (Priscilla) Winans and feature artists including brother BeBe (Benjamin), Blind Boys of Alabama, George Huff, The New Breed, and Fred Hammond.

The concert is a joint project of the Gospel Music Channel and The Gospel Music Association, with 100% of the proceeds going to relief efforts.