Gospel According to Cable

Put your hands together: The latest aspiring cable network on the scene is the Gospel Music Channel.

Former Discovery Network vet Charles Humbard and ex-Turner Entertainment chief Brad Siegel are heading the channel, which is aiming for a fourth-quarter launch.

The Gospel Music Channel won’t be affiliated with any ministry and isn’t taking money from religious groups. Instead, it will be an independent source of gospel entertainment featuring music videos, concerts and series that tell the back stories of artists and songs (think Behind the Music). Plans call for a range of gospel and gospel-influenced music, including adult contemporary, Christian rock, country and even hip-hop

So far, Gospel Music Channel backers say they have a corporate-level "hunting license" deal with Cox Communications, which gives them permission to pitch individual Cox cable systems. Cox says it has no plans to launch the channel companywide.

