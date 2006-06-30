Gory Reruns Rule the Night

ABC’s Master of Champions was not a champion in it second week. The “extreme” talent competition, featuring categories such as interpretive pizza tossing and blind-folded foot archery, sank on Thursday from last week’s premiere 2.7 rating to a 1.6 rating/5 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-9, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It was beaten by the other first-run offering in the time slot, CBS’ Gameshow Marathon, which scored a 1.8/7.

CBS was first for the night, although not because of Gameshow. Reruns of CSI and Without a Trace gave the network a 2.8/9 from 9-11, and it got a 2.5/8 for the night.

Fox was second with a 2.3/8, boosted by So You Think You Can Dance, which got a 3.1/10 from 9-10 (and was the highest-rated show on any network).

NBC was third with a 1.8/6. Summer series Windfall was second in the 10-11 time slot, scoring a 2.0/6 (to Trace’s 2.8/8 and ABC’s Primetime score of 1.9/6).

ABC was fourth with a 1.6/5.

UPN and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.7/3 and 0.6/2, respectively.