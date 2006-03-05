Gore: Still Slaying 'Em in Florida

"I'm Al Gore, and I used to be the next President of the United States."

Stop!

"I’m on step nine on the road to becoming a recovering politician."

No, really. Stop!

But Al was just getting started as he addressed the American Association of Advertising Agencies’ Media Conference in Florida. By Flash!’s count, the number of times Gore has wrung applause from those lines in the past five years is roughly double the margin of popular votes he won over George W. Bush in 2000. (We’re sure the jokes killed at the Jeddah Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.)

Gore ostensibly returned to the scene of his political demise as a media mogul, proclaiming himself an "adjunct member" of the advertising community.

He promised he wouldn’t talk about his nascent Current TV cable channel (why not?) before touting its remarkably uncluttered ad environment.

But as Media Mogul Al Gore launched into another lecture on global warming (complete with slides), he reminded Flash! of Failed Presidential Candidate Al Gore: Sure, he was passionate, and we learned a thing or two, but did we really want to spend the next four years with him, let alone four minutes past his allotted speaking time?

Poor Al. Much as we admire his tech savvy (check out those PowerPoint skills!) and his adventures in new media, we look forward to the time when we can watch him speak and not think of SNL’s Darrell Hammond.