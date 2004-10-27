Gore Picks Cable Running Mates

Former Vice President Al Gore and legal-services entrepreneur Joel Hyatt are filling the executive ranks of their start-up youth-oriented cable network.

David Neuman, most recently chief programming officer at CNN and former head of programming for school news network Channel One, will serve as president of programming. Anne Zehren, the founding publisher of Teen People, will be president of sales and marketing.

Details on the network are sketchy, but, at last spring’s National Cable & Telecommunications Association gathering, Gore and Hyatt revealed they had acquired Vivendi Universal Entertainment’s digital news network News World International and planned to convert it to a network for younger viewers.

They have not revealed the network’s name or when it will debut. They have taken office space in San Francisco and started hiring staffers.

Other executives on board include Chief Operating Officer Mark Goldman and Joanna Drake Earl, senior vice president of online.