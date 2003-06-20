Gore explores network possibilities

Former Vice President Al Gore is exploring launching a liberal-leaning cable

network, according to published reports.

Gore, who ruled out another run for president in 2004, is said to be courting

financial backers and conferring with Joel Hyatt, founder of Hyatt Legal

Plans, and Comcast Corp., reports said.

Gore is also said to be working with a wealthy Chicago couple that is

planning to start up a radio network.

Democratic strategists have long expressed concern over the success of

conservative talk radio -- Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity -- and the rise of Fox

News Channel, suggesting that Democrats need their own outlets and personalities.

If Gore decided to go in front of the camera, he would just be the latest in

a long line of former Clinton-era figures to hit the small screen.

Former President Bill Clinton is on 60 Minutes and was contemplating

his own talk show; George Stephanopoulos is on ABC; and James Carville and Paul

Begala are on Cable News Network. Even Monica Lewinsky got her own Fox reality show.

Although Gore has been accused of woodenness in public appearances,

associates said he has a wicked and engaging sense of humor.

Some of that media-friendliness was on display in a Saturday Night

Live appearance late last year on the eve of his announcement that he was

not running for president.