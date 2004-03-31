Gore Close to Cable Buy
By Staff
The New York Observer is reporting that former Vice President Al Gore and partner Joel Hyatt (of legal services fame) have struck a deal to pay $70 million for Vivendi-owned digital-cable network Newsworld International.
The pair want to develop a liberal, youth-targeted public-affairs channel.
