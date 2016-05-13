Gordon Upped at Viacom to Executive VP, Data Strategy

Viacom, which is emphasizing its data capabilities, says Bryson Gordon is being promoted to executive VP, data strategy.

In his new role, Gordon, who had been senior VP, will oversee Viacom’s marketing and partner insights group as well as Viacom’s integrated marketing and social products.

He will also lead investment in Viacom’s data platform leadership through strategic data and industry partnerships.

"Under Bryson’s leadership, both the Data Strategy and Marketing & Partner Solutions teams made exponential advances in how we support and add value to our industry-leading data-driven marketing capabilities,” said Kern Schireson, executive VP, data strategy & consumer intelligence. “Bryson is a smart, dynamic leader who has not only brought great value to clients, but who has also attracted a diverse set of world-class talent to Viacom.”

Gordon joined Viacom a year ago and aggressively accelerated innovation and product capabilities within Viacom Vantage, Viacom’s industry-leading targeting product. Under his guidance, Vantage’s portfolio expanded to include new offerings, including Vantage Instant Audiences, Vantage Target Discovery and Vantage Studio Edition. In addition, the Data Strategy team broke new ground by developing products for social and integrated marketing campaigns, including ViewPrint and Viacom EchoSystem 3.0.

Prior to joining Viacom, Gordon held a variety of roles at Microsoft.