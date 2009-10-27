Gordon Smith Starts NAB Tenure
Gordon Smith, former Oregon senator and now National Association of Broadcasters president, officially began his tenure Tuesday (Oct. 27), a little earlier than initially billed (actually the advertised Nov. 1 start date would have been a Sunday anyway).
Smith spoke to the NAB show in Philadelphia in September and has reportedly been getting up to speed on NAB issues in the past few weeks--though already familiar with many of those from his days in Congress--as he wrapped up business at his former digs, law firm Covington & Burling.
"Everyone on staff at NAB is delighted to welcome a new leader who is well-respected in Washington, has friends on both sides of the political aisle, and will be a fighter on behalf of free and local broadcasting," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton.
Smith was tapped Sept. 18 to replace David Rehr atop the association.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.