Gordon Smith Starts NAB Tenure

Gordon Smith, former Oregon senator and now National Association of Broadcasters president, officially began his tenure Tuesday (Oct. 27), a little earlier than initially billed (actually the advertised Nov. 1 start date would have been a Sunday anyway).



Smith spoke to the NAB show in Philadelphia in September and has reportedly been getting up to speed on NAB issues in the past few weeks--though already familiar with many of those from his days in Congress--as he wrapped up business at his former digs, law firm Covington & Burling.



"Everyone on staff at NAB is delighted to welcome a new leader who is well-respected in Washington, has friends on both sides of the political aisle, and will be a fighter on behalf of free and local broadcasting," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton.



Smith was tapped Sept. 18 to replace David Rehr atop the association.