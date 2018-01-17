Gordon Joins NFL Media as VP, Talent Management

Galen Gordon joined NFL Media as VP, talent management.

Gordon, who had been with ESPN where he oversaw the development and production of shows including Mike and Mike and First Take, will report to Mike Muriano, NFL VP and executive producer of studio and remote production. He will be based in the NFL’s Culver City, Calif., offices.

In his new role, Gordon will be responsible for leading NFL Media’s talent department, which provides feedback and coaching for NFL Media’s personalities.

It also oversees on-air presentation and scheduling and identifies and recruits talent.

Gordon will also work with NFL Media’s senior production team and show runners, playing a role in show and content development across platforms.