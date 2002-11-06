GOP wins may spur deregulation

A surprisingly strong showing Tuesday by Republican candidates nationwide

bodes well for media-ownership deregulation.

With both the U.S. House and Senate slated to be under solid control of the GOP,

the prospects of strong Capitol Hill opposition have been removed.

Barring unforeseen battles for chairmanships, the committees with

jurisdiction over telecommunications will be led by Louisiana Rep. Billy Tauzin (Energy

and Commerce), Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (Judiciary), Arizona Sen. John McCain (Commerce),

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch (Judiciary) and Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens (Appropriations).

Rep Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee

with strong support from the television industry, is expected to replace Rep.

Tom DeLay (D-Texas) as majority whip, giving the industry a conduit to other House

leaders.