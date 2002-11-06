GOP wins may spur deregulation
A surprisingly strong showing Tuesday by Republican candidates nationwide
bodes well for media-ownership deregulation.
With both the U.S. House and Senate slated to be under solid control of the GOP,
the prospects of strong Capitol Hill opposition have been removed.
Barring unforeseen battles for chairmanships, the committees with
jurisdiction over telecommunications will be led by Louisiana Rep. Billy Tauzin (Energy
and Commerce), Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (Judiciary), Arizona Sen. John McCain (Commerce),
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch (Judiciary) and Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens (Appropriations).
Rep Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee
with strong support from the television industry, is expected to replace Rep.
Tom DeLay (D-Texas) as majority whip, giving the industry a conduit to other House
leaders.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.