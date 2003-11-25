GOP Urges Viewers to Watch Reagan Docs

The Republican National Committee isn’t resting now that CBS has pulled its Reagans miniseries and moved it to pay channel Showtime. The RNC is encouraging viewers to instead watch documentaries about the former president, which they can purchase from the Reagan Foundation (www.reaganfoundation.org) or learn more about on the GOP's Web site (www.gop.com) .

"Press reports and CBS’ decision suggest this program is not historically accurate and does not present a fair or balanced view of the Reagan presidency," said RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie.

Showtime is airing the controversial miniseries on Sunday, Nov. 30, with a follow-up roundtable discussion between journalists, historians and politicians taking place on Monday, Dec. 1.