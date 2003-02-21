GOP stunned by Martin revolt

Republican lawmakers who once expected a united GOP front on their Federal

Communications Commission agenda are having to think again following Thursday's

defeat of agency chairman Michael Powell's plan to deregulate local telephone-competition rules.

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin called

coup leader FCC commissioner Kevin Martin a "renegade Republican" in a strongly worded statement

issued after Martin and the commission's two Democrats defeated Powell's plan to

eliminate local telephone-unbundling requirements.

Tauzin branded Martin a "soulmate" and "ideological brother" of previous

Democratic chairmen Reed Hundt and William Kennard. Regulatory reform, Tauzin

charged, had been "stabbed in the back" by Martin.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who chairs the Commerce panel's Telecommunications

Subcommittee, also condemned Martin's coup.

"The wrangling behind Powell's back was inexcusable," Upton said. "This is a

serious matter with American jobs and technology advancement hanging in the

balance."

Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), who chairs the Senate Commerce's Science, Technology and Space

Subcommittee, suggested that Martin's confirmation was a mistake.

"In future considerations of FCC nominees, I will examine carefully their

interpretations of current telecommunications law," Brownback said.

Even a Democratic senator who supported the outcome of Martin's revolt

nevertheless worried that a split FCC will lead to turmoil in the telecommunications

industry.

"I fear that the commission today has missed an important opportunity to

speak with one voice and to provide greater certainty," said Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.),

ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee.