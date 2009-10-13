GOP Senators Criticize FCC's Net Neutrality Guidelines

Related: Republicans Move To Block FCC Net Cop Initiative

Senate Republicans criticized FCC Democrats Oct. 13 over proposed

guidelines on network openness that they suggest are partisan, unsupported by

data and could adversely impact broadband speeds and deployment.

Eighteen Republican Senators--led by Sam Brownback (R-Kan.)

and including John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Charles Grassley (R-Iowa)--wrote to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski saying that his proposal to codify and expand

network-openness guidelines and apply them to wireless broadband appears to be

"outcome driven." The charge is a direct challenge to the chairman's

avowed policy of letting data drive decisions.

The senators said the chairman's rules "seem to emanate

from a fear that there may be some problems related to openness 'in the

future," and counter that it would be burdensome and chilling to the

private-sector investment they say has been driving choice and competition.

"Such a major policy shift should be contemplated only

with all of the FCC Commissioners involved," the letter reads. "To do it with

just one party reduces the confidence the public and the Congress has in the

proposal."

Genachowksi has the backing of his two fellow Democrats and

thus the votes to pass the proposed rules, which he plans to introduce at next

week's public meeting.

Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Tex.), ranking member of the

Commerce Committee, which oversees communications issues, did not sign on to

the letter. But sources say that is because she is working on her own,

individual letter that spells out her individual concerns. That letter could be

released as early as today.

Senate Republicans have been concerned ever since the chairmanannounced the proposal at a Brookings Institution speech, including

threatening to pass a bill, proposed by Hutchison, to blockFCC funding for any new network neutrality rules. But they held off on that

legislative gambit after the chairman reached out to them, according to sources

on both sides.

House Republicans have also been active on the issue,

including askingthe FCC to first conduct a market analysis before taking any action.