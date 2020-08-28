GOP Convention Attracts 23.8M Viewers on Day 4
Audience up 3% from 2016, but short of Biden ‘s total
The final night of the Republican National Convention attracted 23.8 million people Thursday, up 3% from 23 million four years ago.
The final night of the Democratic National Convention, when nominee Joe Biden spoke, drew 24.6 million viewers
Donald Trump’s speech accepting the GOP nomination registered a 14.7 household rating, down from a 14.8 rating.
There were 1.66 million viewers in the 18 to 34 year old demographic tuned in, down from 1.92 million in 2016 and 15.97 million folks 55 and older, up from 14.25 million..
During the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Fox News Channel had the most viewers with 5.12 million. MSNBC had 3.73 million, CNN had 3.57 million viewers, ABC had 2.18 million, NBC had 2.08 million and CBS drew 1.5 million.
Among adults 25 to 25--the demographic most often used to make advertising decisions, Fox News had 1.1 million, CNN had 1.09 million, MSNBC had 752,000, NBC had 608,000, ABC had 590,000 and CBS had 409,000.
